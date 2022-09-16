What channel is Rangers v Dundee United on? Premiership match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

The Premiership returns this weekend following the postponement of a round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rangers come into the match having lost three on the bounce, conceding 11 and failing to score. There was a better display, however, in the 3-0 home loss to Napoli during the week.

Meanwhile, Dundee United currently prop up the Premiership with just two draws from six. They’ve only scored twice but conceded 18, including nine in that shellacking by Celtic.

Liam Fox remains in interim charge after the departure of Jack Ross and has spoken to the club’s sporting director Tony Asghar.

He said: “I had a conversation with Tony at the start of the week and it was just: carry on doing what you are doing, preparing the team. That was as far as the conversation went.”

Match details

Who: Rangers v Dundee United

Dundee United travel to Ibrox this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

What: Scottish Premiership

When: Saturday, September 17. Kick-off 3pm

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The match is not available to be watched by legal means in the UK due to the Saturday blackout and the current TV deal which prevents clubs from streaming their game to fans. Highlights of the game will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and again on BBC One Scotland at 12.05am.

Team news

Rangers welcomed back Ben Davies into the squad against Napoli but are likely still without John Souttar and Tom Lawrence. Jon McLaughlin could return but following Allan McGregor's midweek heroics may have to take a place on the bench. Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain out.

Dundee United continue to be without Peter Pawlett.

Last meeting

The teams faced each other at Ibrox after last season’s split with Rangers running out 2-0 winners through goals from James Tavernier and Amad Diallo. Young players for both sides were given key first-team minutes.

Anything else?