The encounter is a dead rubber, if there can be one in this fixture. Although Rangers will be looking to avoid going the season without a win against their arch rivals. Meanwhile, Celtic will have the 107 point mark in their side having so far dropped points in just three league games all season.

Celtic wrapped up the title last week at Tynecastle Park with a 2-0 win over Hearts, avoiding the possibility of winning it without any of their fans in attendance. These final few games gives Michael Beale space to look at players with next season in mind.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership, round 35

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 13. Kick-off 12.30pm

Rangers and Celtic meet for the sixth time this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Steven McLean

How to watch

The game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports on its Main Event, Football and Ultra channels, as well as on Sky Go on phone and tablet. Coverage gets under way at 11.30 and runs through until 3pm. Highlights of the match can be watched on Sportscene which starts at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland and after Match of the Day on BBC One Scotland.

Last meeting

Celtic won the Scottish Cup semi-final between the sides at Hampden Park at the end of April, Jota scoring the only goal of the game in the first half. The last meeting at Ibrox saw the teams draw 2-2. Rangers came from a goal down at half-time to score twice in six minutes after the break but Kyogo Furuhashi earned a point late on. It's the only time across the five fixtures this season where Rangers have not lost.

Team news

Rangers will be without Antonio Colak, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack, as well as long-term absentees including Malik Tillman, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe. Celtic will also be missing key men with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston to sit out.

Anything else?