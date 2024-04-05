What channel is Rangers v Celtic on? How to watch Old Firm match, early team news, referee and VAR appointments
Rangers and Celtic meet this weekend in an eagerly-anticipated Old Firm derby that could go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.
With seven rounds of fixtures remaining, Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team lead second-placed Rangers, managed by Philippe Clement, by one point, although the Gers have a game in hand, which is against Dundee at Dens Park next week. In one of the closest title races for years, this derby – and the post-split encounter at Celtic Park – are set to have a significant bearing on who is crowned champions in May.
Rangers v Celtic match details
The cinch Premiership fixture between Rangers and Celtic takes place at Ibrox on Sunday, April 7. Kick-off is at noon.
Rangers v Celtic TV channel
The match will be broadcast exclusively live by the SPFL’s chief broadcast partner Sky Sports, who are putting the game on their Main Event and Football channels. Coverage begins at 11am.
Rangers v Celtic live stream
Those wishing to watch the match on laptop, tablet or phone can do so on the Sky Go platform. Those based outside of the UK will be able to watch the match on RangersTV via a subscription package.
Rangers v Celtic team news
A late decision will be made on Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who missed last weekend’s win over Hibs due to an injury picked up while on international duty with Turkey. Midfielder Ryan Jack is also a doubt, while winger Oscar Cortes and forward Danilo are also ruled out. Celtic are hopeful that captain Callum McGregor will have recovered from an Achilles strain, while winger Luis Palma also has a chance of featuring after a muscle injury.
Rangers v Celtic referee
John Beaton is the match referee at Ibrox, while Nick Walsh will be on VAR duties
