What channel is Rangers v Braga on? Kick-off time, TV details, live stream, referee, match odds

With away goals no longer an issue, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are still very much in contention. It is set to be a tense, nervy night at Ibrox with extra-time a very realistic possibility. Rangers will be without their European talisman and top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos.

The winners will take on either RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the last four. The first leg of that tie ended 1-1 in Germany.

Here’s how to tune in for the Rangers match:

Fashion Sakala battles with Vitor Tormena during the first leg of Braga v Rangers.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Braga

What: Europa League quarter final second leg

When: Thursday 14 April

Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to watch

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7.15pm ahead of an 8pm kick off. To stream the game live, go to the BT Sport website or app.

Previous meetings

The last time Braga were at Ibrox, just before the pandemic in February 2020, they were two up just before the hour mark in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League encounter. Rangers then staged one of their greatest European comebacks. Inspired by Ianis Hagi, who scored twice, Steven Gerrard’s side struck three times in the last 23 minutes to give them an advantage to take to Portugal, where they won 1-0.

Odds

Braga have won their last four matches and head to Ibrox in a confident mood. But they are still 3/1 (bet 365) to win on the night in 90 minutes. Rangers are 19/20. A draw is 13/5.

Kemar Roofe is 9/4 (William Hill) to be first goalscorer, while Braga No 9 Abel Ruiz, who scored the winner in the first leg, is 8/1.