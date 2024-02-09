What channel is Rangers v Ayr United? Is it on TV? How to watch Scottish Cup fifth round tie

All eyes will be on the away dugout when Rangers host Ayr United in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday as former Celtic captain Scott Brown makes his first visit to Ibrox as an opposition manager.

Brown was appointed by the Championship side two weeks ago following the sacking of Lee Bullen and has tasted both victory and defeat in his opening two matches with a 2-1 win at Queen's Park followed by a 2-1 loss at home to Dundee United.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to the Rangers support having featured in no fewer than 44 Old Firm matches across a 13-year playing career at bitter rivals Celtic, where he won 22 major honours including nine Premiership titles in a row.

Rangers host Ayr United - managed by ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown - in the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Brown is sure to receive a hostile reception from the Ibrox crowd, and his Ayr side will be up against it facing a Rangers outfit who have been in formidable form since the appointment of Philippe Clement in October.

The Belgian has only tasted defeat once in all compeititons, closing the gap to Celtic at the top of the league standings, and is bidding to lead his side to a domestic treble having already laid claim to the Viaplay Cup following a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Hampden final in December.

Rangers v Ayr United match details

The Scottish Cup fifth round tie takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Rangers v Ayr United TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Match highlights from Rangers v Ayr United and all the rest of Saturday’s fifth round ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Rangers v Ayr United live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Rangers team news

Dujon Sterling is suspended after an appeal against his red card in the midweek win over Aberdeen was rejected by an SFA tribunal. Ryan Jack and Ben Davies return to the squad but Tom Lawrence sits out as the club manage his game time following his return from another injury. Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima remain out through injury.

Rangers v Ayr United referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

