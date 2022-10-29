What channel is Rangers v Aberdeen on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

The Dutchman has endured a difficult time both domestically and in Europe with back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Celtic and Ajax last month followed by unconvincing performances throughout October, including dropping Premiership points at home to Livingston in a 1-1 draw last weekend and an embarrassing 7-1 Champions League annihilation at the hands of Liverpool that leaves them facing the prospect of finishing with the worst group stage record in the competition’s history.

With Rangers now four points behind Celtic in the title race, and his team booed off the park in each of their last two home matches, Van Bronckhorst cannot afford any slip-up against an Aberdeen side who are enjoying a resurgence this season under Jim Goodwin.

The Dons have climbed into third place in the table following back-to-back wins over Hearts and Motherwell and boast the second top scorer in the division in the shape of North Macedonia international striker Bojan Miovksi, who has eight goals, two behind Rangers frontman Antonio Colak.

Rangers host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match including how to watch …

Match details

Who: Rangers v Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022, kick-off 3pm

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on TV?

The match is not being broadcast live on any TV channel.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene via the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight.

Is there a live stream available?

Rangers TV international subscribers will be able to stream the game live as normal. Those inside the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio.

Aberdeen fans can also listen to live audio of the match via Red TV.

Alternatively, match commentary will be available on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme on 92-95 FM and 810 MW.

Team news

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad after suffering another calf injury.

Charlie McCann is available again after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-backs Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long-term as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Aberdeen have Hayden Coulson back in their squad after the left-back missed the win over Motherwell following the birth of his son earlier in the day.

Jonny Hayes (groin) and Callum Roberts (hamstring) remain on the sidelines. American midfielder Dante Polvara is also out.

Referee and VAR officials

Steven McLean in the man in the middle alongside assistant referees David McGeachie and Drew Kirkland. Alan Newlands is the fourth official.

Nick Walsh is in charge of the VAR system with John McCrossan assisting him.

Match odds