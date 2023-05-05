Rangers will look to bounce back from their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic when they host Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday in the first round of post-split fixtures.

The two sides met only a fortnight ago at Pittodrie with Aberdeen coming out on top 2-0 in the final match before the split thanks to goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski. The Dons are on a seven-game winning streak and confirmed the permanent appointment of manager Barry Robson this week.

While Rangers’ season is effectively over – they will be confirmed as Premership runners-up if Celtic clinch the title with a win at Hearts in the earlier kick-off – Aberdeen are still involved in the battle to finish third and currently lead fourth-placed Hearts by five points.

With the prize at stake likely to be the guarantee of European group stage football next season there is plenty at stake for the Dons in their remaining fixtures and they would give themselves a huge boost if they could take something from Ibrox.

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie applies pressure to Rangers' Nicolas Raskin during the match at Pittodrie on April 23. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Rangers v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture is taking place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, May 7, 2023 with a 3pm kick-off.

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the show repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm after Match of the Day 2.

Can I watch Rangers v Aberdeen via live stream?

Rangers TV is providing an audio service for UK and Ireland subscribers, while those outside the UK and Ireland can watch live match coverage.

Rangers v Aberdeen team news

Rangers will be without Malik Tillman, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack while Ryan Kent is struggling. Aberdeen will be missing suspended captain Graeme Shinnie.

Rangers v Aberdeen referee and VAR

John Beaton is the man in the middle with Steven Kirkland in charge of VAR.

Rangers v Aberdeen odds