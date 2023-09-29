What channel is Rangers v Aberdeen? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Rangers host Aberdeen on Saturday on matchday seven of the cinch Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side are currently third in the table, two points behind St Mirren and four adrift of leaders Celtic, after collecting 12 points from a possible 18 across their opening six league fixtures of the 2023-24 campaign.

A surprise opening day loss at Kilmarnock and a defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox, compunded by a 5-1 hammering in the Champions League play-off second leg at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, has left manager Michael Beale facing up to some heavy early-season criticism.

But four consecutive victories against Real Betis in the Europa League, St Johnstone and Motherwell in the Premiership, and Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final, all without conceding a goal, have earned the Rangers boss some breathing space ahead of the visit of the Dons.

Aberdeen are currently second bottom but arrive on the back of their own upturn in form with an impressive performance despite the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League followed by back-to-back wins over Ross County in league and cup.

Both Rangers and Aberdeen are in the midst of a busy schedule with both sides heading into their fourth match within the space of 10 days.

Rangers v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Aberdeen live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Aberdeen team news

Rangers will be without nine first-team players with Kemar Roofe joining a lengthy injury list after being sent for a scan on a groin strain. Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell will all miss out due to knee injuries, Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin are sidelined with calf problems while Danilo has a fractured cheekbone. Long-term injured duo Leon King and Steven Davis make up the list of absentees.

Aberdeen remain without forward Shayden Morris due to a hamstring injury.

Referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee while Greg Aitken is in charge of VAR.

Match odds