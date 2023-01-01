The first Old Firm clash of 2023 is upon us as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox in the cinch Premiership on Monday, January 2.

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2.

It will be the second meeting between the two Glasgow giants this season, with Celtic prevailing 4-0 in front of their own fans back in September. Rangers will be hoping to exact revenge on their city rivals under new manager Michael Beale, but if Ange Postecoglou’s men are victorious in Govan, they will move 12 points clear at the top of the league.

As usual, interest in the match is very high, with the match sold out and a global audience of millions set to tune in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

Sky Sports have the rights to all cinch Premiership matches in the UK and they will show the match live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports will have the match on their Sky Go platform, but neither club has pay-per-view rights to broadcast it in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How about radio?