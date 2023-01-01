News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What channel is Old Firm derby on? How can I watch Rangers v Celtic? TV listings, live stream details

The first Old Firm clash of 2023 is upon us as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox in the cinch Premiership on Monday, January 2.

By Mark Atkinson
53 minutes ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 8:02pm
Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2.
Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2.

It will be the second meeting between the two Glasgow giants this season, with Celtic prevailing 4-0 in front of their own fans back in September. Rangers will be hoping to exact revenge on their city rivals under new manager Michael Beale, but if Ange Postecoglou’s men are victorious in Govan, they will move 12 points clear at the top of the league.

As usual, interest in the match is very high, with the match sold out and a global audience of millions set to tune in.

Hide Ad

What channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

Sky Sports have the rights to all cinch Premiership matches in the UK and they will show the match live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Hide Ad

Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports will have the match on their Sky Go platform, but neither club has pay-per-view rights to broadcast it in the UK.

Hide Ad

How about radio?

BBC Radio Scotland will have full commentary on proceedings from Ibrox.