What channel is Motherwell v Rangers on? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

Rangers will look to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership when they travel to Motherwell for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Michael Beale’s side can close the gap on the league leaders to six points – for a few hours at least – with a victory at Fir Park before Celtic take on Hibs in the 3pm kick-off at Parkhead.

Rangers have won every match against sides other Celtic since Beale took over in November, but Motherwell have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks following the sacking of Stevie Hammell after a 3-1 defeat to Raith in the Scottish Cup.

Stuart Kettlewell collected two victories after taking over as interim manager, and has followed that up with another win and a draw since taking permanent charge ensuring the Steelmen go into the match on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.

Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park in the Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rangers edged a tight encounter 2-1 on their last visit to Fir Park in October but were comfortable 3-0 winners at Ibrox in December.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game…

Match details

Who: Motherwell v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Fir Park, Motherwell

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 12.30pm kick-off

Is Motherwell v Rangers on TV?

The match wil be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at noon. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the show repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm, after Match of the Day.

Is Motherwell v Rangers available to live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99.

Team news

Motherwell have some unspecified fitness concerns. Shane Blaney is pushing for a return while Mikael Mandron returned to training on Tuesday following a thigh injury and illness. Joe Efford is two or three weeks further behind in his comeback from a torn thigh while Josh Morris remains out and Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Nicolas Raskin hopes to recover from a quad issue but fellow Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has returned to training after a knock and is available. Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Referee and VAR officials

The match referee is Nick Walsh. His assistants running the line are Graeme Stuart and Douglas Ross. The fourth official is Greg Aitken.

Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR, assisted by Sean Carr.

Match odds