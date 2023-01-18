Rangers and Kilmarnock return to league action after mixed success in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Killie fell to a 2-0 loss to Celtic at Hampden Park on Saturday despite putting in a fine display, making the Scottish champions sweat for their victory, while there was the added controversy of a strong penalty claim when Joe Wright was bundled over by Giorgos Giakoumakis in the box when the score was 1-0. The following day Rangers had to come from behind and require extra-time to see off Aberdeen, emerging with a 2-1 victory.

The midweek fixture is sandwiched between cup requirements with both in action over the coming weekend in the Scottish Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash...

Match details

Who: Kilmarnock v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock host Rangers on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When: Wednesday, January 18. Kick-off 8pm

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The game has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports. Build up begins at 7.30pm with the match available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Go.

Last meeting

The teams met back in August when Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at Ibrox in the second league fixture of the season. It took until after half-time for the home side to go ahead with Antonio Colak grabbing the goal before Alfredo Morelos, off the bench secured the three points.

Team news

Kilmarnock will be without defenders Jeriel Dorsett and Ben Chrisene, midfielder Liam Donnelly and striker Innes Cameron. Lewis Mayo is ineligible and Fraser Murray is a doubt..

Rangers continue to miss a raft of players. Kemar Roofe rejoins the long injury list after injuring his shoulder in the win over Aberdeen. It’s a list which includes Antonio Colak, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Ridvan Yilmaz and Tom Lawrence. All should become available in the coming weeks but Steven Davis is out for the season. James Sands will come back into the squad.

Anything else?