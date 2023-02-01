What channel is Hearts v Rangers on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

Hearts host Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday as two in-form sides go head-to-head under the lights at Tynecastle.

The fixture is full of intrigue as Michael Beale puts his unbeaten record since being appointed Rangers manager in November on the line against a Hearts side who are on their own 10-game run without defeat since a 1-0 loss at Ibrox just before the World Cup break.

The last time the sides met in Gorgie four months ago, Rangers ran out 4-0 winners, however, Hearts look a different side since then, when they were hindered by a spate of injuries to key men and the gruelling demands of competing in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Despite their impressive recent form which has taken them clear in third place in the cinch Premiership, Hearts are still 16 points adrift of second-placed Rangers, who themselves trail leaders Celtic by nine points.

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rangers could have a new face in the squad following the deadline day signing of midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Tynecastle showdown …

Match details

Who: Hearts v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 7.45pm kick-off

Is Hearts v Rangers on TV?

Surprisingly, the match has not been selected by Sky Sports and is not being broadcast live on any TV channel.

Highlights will be shown along with all the other midweek Premiership fixtures via Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.10pm.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match online can do so via Hearts TV. The pay-per-view is available to purchase HERE for the price of £12.99. Coverage starts at 7.15pm.

Team news

Hearts defender James Hill is likely to be available after missing Sunday’s trip to Livingston while Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith were described by manager Robbie Neilson as “touch and go”. Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) are all still out.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will shrug off a shin knock as John Souttar waits to make his comeback from ankle surgery. Kemar Roofe (shoulder) is not far away. Tom Lawrence (heel), Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Referee and VAR officials

John Beaton is the match referee and wll be assisted by David McGeachie and Ross Macleod. The fourth official is Alan Muir.

Kevin Clancy is in charge of VAR, assisted by Sean Carr.

