Philippe Clement continues his hectic start to his Rangers tenure as his side travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Dundee host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The match will be the fourth fixture faced in 11 days under the new manager with two home victories over Hibs and Hearts either side of a goalless draw away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League representing a positive start for the Belgian.

Rangers did it the hard way against Hearts on Sunday, however, with a 90th minute James Tavernier penalty equaliser followed by a Danilo winner in injury-time allowing the Ibrox side to claim a 2-1 victory to close the gap on leaders Celtic to five points.

And there is no let up for the Ibrox side with a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden this weekend followed by the Europa League return fixture against Sparta Prague in Govan next Thursday as the games continue to come thick and fast.

However, Clement and his players cannot afford to look past a Dundee side who are defying expectations under Tony Docherty to sit inside the top six after the opening nine fixtures of the season following their promotion from the Championship.

The Dark Blues go into the match on the back of a four-match unbeaten run with three consecutive draws against Kilmarnock, Hibs and Ross County followed by a 2-0 win at Livingston on Saturday.

Dundee v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Dens Park, Dundee on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Dundee v Rangers on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland starting at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening after Reporting Scotland.

Dundee v Rangers live stream

The match has been made available for live stream via Dee TV priced £14.99. You can purchase the PPV here.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Rangers will almost certainly be without Nicolas Raskin after the midfielder was stretchered off during the win over Hearts on Sunday. He will join Borna Barisic, Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling and Kemar Roofe on the sidelines. Tom Lawrence is nearing a return but the game may come too soon.

Dundee will be without Josh Mulligan who is set for a lay-off after hernia surgery.

Dundee v Rangers referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Gavin Duncan in charge of VAR.

