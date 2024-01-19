What channel is Dumbarton v Rangers? Is it on TV? How to watch Scottish Cup fourth round tie

Dumbarton host Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers make the short trip to Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The Ibrox side return to competitive action for the first time since January 2 after spending the winter break at a training camp in Spain as well as contesting two friendlies against Hertha Berlin, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat, and FC Copenhagen, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rangers are overwhelming favourites against their League Two opponents, who sit fourth in the standings and are making a push for the promotion play-offs this season under the management of Stevie Farrell.

The match will provide Rangers manager Philippe Clement with his first taste of the SPFL lower leagues since his arrival in Scottish football and he will look to avoid becoming the victim of a major upset against part-time opposition.

The last time Rangers travelled to The Rock in the Scottish Cup was in 2014 when both sides were competing in the Scottish Championship. On that day, Kris Boyd scored the only goal as the Light Blues escaped with a narrow 1-0 win.

Clement admitted that he has concerns over The Sons’ “really bad” pitch. He said: “It is what it is but I don’t want excuses for playing. Is it a good way for football to have those circumstances? Maybe not, but we are not the one who decides the rules so we are playing the game and we will do our best to make it as good as possible.”

Dumbarton v Rangers match details

The Scottish Cup fourth round tie takes place at Dumbarton Football Stadium, Dumbarton on Saturday, January 20, 2024, subject to a 1pm pitch inspection. If the surface is deemed playable, then kick-off is scheduled for 5.30pm.

Is Dumbarton v Rangers on TV?

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Match highlights from Dumbarton v Rangers and all the rest of Saturday’s fourth round ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Dumbarton v Rangers live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Rangers team news

Ben Davies, Roofe, Kieran Dowell and Danilo are all out with various injuries, while Abdallah Sima is on international duty with Senegal.

Dumbarton v Rangers referee

Alan Muir is the match referee, assisted by Sean Carr and Graham McNeillie. Steven Kirkland is the fourth official. There is no VAR in operation.

