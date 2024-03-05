What channel is Benfica v Rangers? Is it on TV? How to watch Europa League tie

Rangers will look to put their surprise weekend defeat to Motherwell behind them when they travel to Libson on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Benfica.

The Ibrox side lost at home for the first time under Philippe Clement when going down 2-1 to the Steelmen on Saturday but were let off the hook when title rivals Celtic failed to capitalise when they lost 2-0 at Hearts the following day. It ensured Rangers travel to the Portuguese capital with their two-point lead intact at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Benfica, meanwhile, will look to recover from a damaging weekend defeat after suffering a 5-0 chastening at the hands of title rivals Porto that resulted in them relinquishing top spot in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica host Rangers at the Estadio da Luz in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers last faced Benfica in the Europa League group stages in season 2020-21 with both matches, played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions, ending all square as a 3-3 draw in Lisbon was followed by a 2-2 draw at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard’s side relinquishing a two-goal lead on each occasion.

Benfica reached the last 16 courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate win over French side Toulouse in the play-off round after dropping down from the Champions League. Rangers qualified after winning Group C ahead of Real Betis thanks to a momentous 3-2 away win over the Spaniards in the group finale.

Benfica v Rangers match details

The Europa League last 16 first leg tie takes place at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Benfica v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Benfica v Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers team news

Rangers are likely to be without attacker Ross McCausland after he limped out of the weekend defeat to Motherwell. He joins Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes on the sidelines.

