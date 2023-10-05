What channel is Aris Limassol v Rangers? Is it on TV? How to watch Europa League match

Life after Michael Beale begins for Rangers in Cyprus on Thursday when interim manager Steven Davis leads the side into a Europa League fixture against Aris Limassol.

Rangers face Aris Limassol in Cyprus in the Europa League group stages. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman has been appointed on a temporary basis while Rangers bosses conduct the search for a new permanent head coach after taking the decision to sack Beale following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen that left the club seven points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

While Beale paid the price for a stuttering start to the campaign, arguably the best result of his tenure came just a fortnight ago in the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Real Betis at Ibrox getting the side off to the perfect start in Group C.

Rangers will hope to build on that result against the defending Cypriot champions, who won their first title last season, but are sitting in fifth place in the First Division this term with 11 points from six fixtures. Aris Limassol lost 3-2 to Sparta Prague in their Europa League opener and have now gone four games without a win.

Aris Limassol v Rangers match details

The Europa League Group C fixture takes place at Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi, Limassol District, Cyprus on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Kick-off is 5.45pm UK time.

Is Aris Limassol v Rangers on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage starting at 5pm.

Aris Limassol v Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Aris Limassol v Rangers team news

Steven Davis will welcome Kemar Roofe and Nicolas Raskin back into the Rangers squad from injury but Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence all remain sidelined.

Leicester-born midfielder Morgan Brown had a spell in the youths at Aberdeen before joining Southern League Premier Division Central side Stratford Town in 2019 but the 23-year-old left for Aris Limassol the same year. He is one of a host of overseas players including Brazilians, Swedes, Poles, Bulgarians and many more nationalities at multi-cultural Aris Limassol. One of the best known players is Russia international Aleksandr Kokorin, who is on loan from Fiorentina. Other key players include Poland forward Mariusz Stępinski, Yannick Gomis of Senegal, Mihlali Mayambela of South Africa, Slobodan Urosevic of Serbia and Gabon’s Shavy Babicka.

Match odds