What channel is Ajax v Rangers on? Champions League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news
Rangers make their return to the Champions League group for the first time in ? years this evening when face Ajax in Amsterdam.
The Ibrox club emerged through two qualifying runs to make the lucrative group stages and be handed a mouthwatering group which includes the Dutch giants, Liverpool and Napoli.
Rangers come into the match on a downer having been swept aside 4-0 by Celtic in what was a comprehensive defeat that leaves them trailing their rivals by five points at this early stage in the season.
There is, however, no better pick-me-up than a big Champions League night against one of the competition’s storied clubs.
Ajax have won the tournament four times and have played in the group stage the four previous years.
Match details
Who: Ajax v Rangers
What: Champions League Group A
Where: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
When: Wednesday, September 7. Kick-off 5.45pm
Referee: Tobias Stieler
How to watch
The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport, the Champions League rights holders in the UK. The match will be shown on BT Sport 4.
Last meeting
This will be the fifth time the sides have faced each other. They first crossed paths in the 1972 European Super Cup on account of Ajax winning the Champions League and Rangers the Cup Winners’ Cup. The Dutch giants won both legs, 3-1 and 3-2. The most recent encounter was the 1996/97 Champions League group stage. Again, Ajax won both meetings – 4-1 and 1-0 – as they finished second in the group, behind French side Auxerre.
Team news
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to make a big decision between the sticks, either sticking with Jon McLaughlin or bringing Allan McGregor back in. Rangers are still without Ben Davies, Filip Healnder, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence.
Ajax could be missing new signing Owen Wijndal.
Anything else
Ajax, who top the Eredivisie, have a new manager in Alfred Schreuder, who replaced Erik ten Hag when he left for Manchester United. They have also brought in nearly £200million in transfer sales. Antony and Lisandro Martínez followed Ten Hag to Old Trafford, while Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch joined Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively. They have reinvested around half of that money, including signing Calvin Bassey.
