All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

What channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on? Premiership match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Aberdeen host Rangers in what is a huge game prior to the split. The fixture at Pittodrie is the last Premiership encounter before the league splits in two.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
 Comment

While the visitors, who trail Celtic by 12 points, are still looking to put pressure on their rivals, it is arguably a bigger game for the home side. The Dons have opened up a five-point gap in third but come kick off it could be down to two with Hearts hosting Ross County early on Saturday. The prize for finishing ‘best of the rest’ could be European group stage football and around £5million in revenue.

Match details

Who: Aberdeen v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership match day 33

Where: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen

When: Sunday, April 23. Kick-off 4.30pm

Referee: Nick Walsh

Duk will be key for Aberdeen against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Duk will be key for Aberdeen against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duk will be key for Aberdeen against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

How to watch

The fixture has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports. Build-up to the match will begin at 4pm on the Sky Sports Football channel and from 4.15pm on Main Event following the Newcastle United v Tottenham match. Highlights can be watched on Sportscene on BBC Scotland from 7.15pm. A repeat is on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Last meeting

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teams met at Hampden Park in January in the Viaplay Cup semi-final with Rangers emerging winners after extra-time. Bojan Miovski had given the Dons a first-half lead by former Aberdeen star Ryan Jack equalised and Kemar Roofe won it. Anthony Stewart was sent off for the Pittodrie men. The last league game was in the Granite City where the home side contrived to lose 3-2 despite leading going into the 95th minute.

Team news

Aberdeen will be without skipper Graeme Shinnie after the club failed with their appeal following the midfielder’s red card late in the win over Ross County. Callum Roberts will also be unavailable.

Rangers' injury problems have increased again. For the win over St Mirren on Saturday they were without Antonio Colak, Connor Goldson, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent and Scott Wright, as well as long-term absentees Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Filip Helander. The most likely to return are Kent, Jack and Colak.

Anything else?

Rangers are yet to drop points to anyone other than Celtic since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Related topics:AberdeenRoss CountyRyan JackPremiershipCelticPittodrie
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.