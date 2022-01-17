What channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Rangers and Aberdeen met at Ibrox, on October 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic and Hibs kicked off the campaign again with their fixture last night and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be seeking to extend his side's lead at the top of the table when they head north.

The Dons though, are on form with four wins from their last five games and across those recent matches both sides have been amongst the goals – Rangers averaging two a game, and the dons not far off them with 1.8 per 90 minutes, on average.

The usual post-match reaction and analysis will follow at full-time on The Scotsman website, but here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in and watch the big match we’ve been waiting a few weeks for!

Match details

Who: Aberdeen v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Pittodrie, Aberdeen

When: 7.45pm, Tuesday, January 18, 2022

How to watch

The match will be shown on Sky Sports having been originally scheduled for December 29. Sky stuck with their selection despite the change in date. It’ll be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401 / Virgin Media 501), and Sky Sports Football (403/503) from 7.15pm.

Therefore the match will also be available to watch online either through NOW TV or Sky Go app.

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 10.35pm along with the four other Premiership fixtures taking place on Tuesday night.

Change of date?

The match had been scheduled to be played on December 29 as part of the busy festive football schedule. However the decision to move the winter break as a consequence of the 500-spectator limit imposed by the Scottish Government in the most recent coronavirus restrictions meant some planned games were repurposed. Celtic v Hibs kicked off the top flight restart last night with Aberdeen v Rangers headlining the five other Premiership fixtures tonight.

What happened last time out?

It was a poignant night at Ibrox on their last meeting following the death of Walter Smith but the teams served up a cracker in October when Aberdeen took a two-goal lead courtesy of Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown. Steven Gerrard’s side battled back though in what would be the manager’s penultimate home match in charge, with a quick response from Alfredo Morelos and then a late penalty call from referee John Beaton which James Tavernier converted with ten minutes to go.

Anything else?

There could be an American double. Both Aberdeen an Rangers have made transatlantic transfers this month with James Sands a possible debutante for the visitors with five first team stars doubtful or definitely missing, and Dante Polvara is in the mix for the Dons.

Odds

Result: Aberdeen 11/2 (Various) Draw 16/5 (McBookie, Betfred, Coral) Rangers 8/15 (bet365)

First scorer: Fashion Sakala 4/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports), Cedric Itten 9/2 (Various) Christian Ramirez 13/2 (skyBet)