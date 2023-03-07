What Ally McCoist said to make fun of Roy Keane as Rangers legend scoops Pundit of the Year

Ally McCoist had the audience in stitches with a hilarious acceptance speech after being crowned Pundit of the Year at a ceremony in London on Monday evening.

The Rangers legend was honoured at the British Sports Journalism awards, staged at the Westminster Park Plaza, for his work with broadcasters including talkSPORT, ITV, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The 60-year-old beat the likes of ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Roy Keane to land the award - and it was the latter who was the butt of McCoist's one-liner after Keane’s former side Manchester United suffered a record 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield the previous day.

“I don’t think Roy’s had a worse 48 hours to be fair!" McCoist quipped on stage to spark howls of laughter from the floor. “In all seriousness I genuinely did not expect to be standing winning this when I look at the competition - the competition was fierce.

Ally McCoist won the British Sports Journalism Pundit of the Year award in London on Monday evening. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I love my job. I’m the luckiest man alive. I really am. Rangers centre forward, Scotland centre forward and working with the guys at talkSPORT and ITV. And I love every minute of it, I have to tell you.”

McCoist finished on a more emotional note, referencing the winning Documentary of the Year, which went to BBC Breakfast programme Rob Burrow: Living with MND, which charted the former rugby league player's battle with Motor Neurone Disease.