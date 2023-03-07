What Ally McCoist said to make fun of Roy Keane as Rangers legend scoops Pundit of the Year

The Rangers legend was honoured at the British Sports Journalism awards, staged at the Westminster Park Plaza, for his work with broadcasters including talkSPORT, ITV, Sky Sports and BT Sport.
The 60-year-old beat the likes of ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Roy Keane to land the award - and it was the latter who was the butt of McCoist's one-liner after Keane’s former side Manchester United suffered a record 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield the previous day.
“I don’t think Roy’s had a worse 48 hours to be fair!" McCoist quipped on stage to spark howls of laughter from the floor. “In all seriousness I genuinely did not expect to be standing winning this when I look at the competition - the competition was fierce.
"I love my job. I’m the luckiest man alive. I really am. Rangers centre forward, Scotland centre forward and working with the guys at talkSPORT and ITV. And I love every minute of it, I have to tell you.”
McCoist finished on a more emotional note, referencing the winning Documentary of the Year, which went to BBC Breakfast programme Rob Burrow: Living with MND, which charted the former rugby league player's battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
McCoist said: “I didn’t think my night could any better after meeting Rob Burrow and his family. I was a big pal of Doddie Weir’s and those two guys epitomise the spirit of the human being. It’s fantastic.”