What Alex Lowry's agent had to say about his sudden Rangers rise

The 18-year-old is reportedly in line for a new contract with the Ibrox club after impressive performances in his first two senior appearances.

The attacking midfielder scored on his debut just minutes after coming off the bench in a 4-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win over Stirling Albion last week.

He was rewarded with his first start in the following match against Livingston in the Premiership and stood out again during the 1-0 win on Wednesday night.

Rangers' Alex Lowry made his first senior start in the 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

His agent, Des McKeown, from 360 Sports Consultancy, believes his talent can take him to the top of the game, but says the youngster will first need to learn to handle the limelight.

“We’ve worked with him for about three years," the former Stenhousemuir boss told Lanarkshire Live Sport.

“He’s been at Rangers since he was young kid. He can do things other people can only dream about. He just needs some luck along the way and he needs to apply himself right. There’s not a huge amount to him but he will fill out. He’s worked hard on that.

“Now it’s down to what he does on the pitch. Talent on its own won’t get him to where his potential could possibly take him. That’s something everyone is drilling into him. His talent can take him anywhere.

"I spoke to him after the game in terms of having to react. People will now recognise who he is in the streets. That’s purely because he’s scored for Rangers.

“He needs to understand that it’s a big moment for him, but a small one in his overall career. It can’t define him. He needs to extend that little moment.”

Lowry was promoted to the senior squad on the back of his performances for the Lowland League B team and McKeown admitted he has been pleasantly surprised over how quickly manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has turned to the teenager.

“We are delighted that, first of all, the manager has included him in training and then been brave enough to give him the opportunity against Stirling Albion," he said.

“There were more experienced players on the bench who people may have thought would have been ahead of Alex in terms of getting on.

“We were really delighted he got the opportunity to get on. His performance was terrific given it was his first involvement.

“I was hoping he would get on, but I probably didn’t expect him to get as many minutes. I probably didn’t expect him to get chosen at that juncture. I probably didn’t expect that at 0-0, he would be introduced.

"I thought he might have been introduced with Rangers being 2-0 or 3-0 up. So it was a wee bit of a surprise but we are delighted all the same.”