'What a man', 'My beloved Ciccio': Rangers and Manchester United team-mates lead tributes to Andy Goram after death of ex-Motherwell, Hibs and Scotland goalkeeper

He was 58 and had recently been diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer.

Simply known as ‘The Goalie’, Goram was a legendary figure at Rangers for his performances during the 1990s, one of 12 clubs he played for during his career which also amassed 43 caps for Scotland.

Former Rangers keeper Andy Goram has died aged 58. (Picture: SNS)

Tributes have been paid from team-mates, colleagues and fans following the tragic announcement on the Rangers website.

Australian defender Craig Moore played alongside Goram in his first spell at Ibrox, and tweeted: “Unfortunately another huge loss to the Rangers and football family. The Goalie was a great team mate, all or nothing kind of guy and will never be forgotten. What a man. RIP.”

Trevor Steven said: “So saddened to hear of Andy leaving us this morning. What a character, teammate, and legendary Glasgow Ranger. Heartfelt condolences to all his family. RIP Goalie. We miss you already #champion”

Marco Negri wrote: “Just a few months ago we were together having fun. Now I don’t want to be overwhelmed by the sadness of your loss but I am grateful to have known you. The best goalie of all time for Rangers supporters and my beloved “Ciccio” forever. Ciao Andy.”

Nacho Novo and Andy Firth, himself goalkeeper, responded to Rangers’ announcement on Instagram. Novo wrote: “RIP legend” followed by tearful and heartbroken emoticons.

Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville wrote @GNev2: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”

Former Hamilton team-mate Dylan Kerr wrote: “My thoughts are with all Scottish football family condolences and prayers to Andy Goram and family and all Rangers fans. Top friend top man top keeper and I was supposed to meet him before I left for SA he will be sadly missed a great character RIP my friend.”

Fellow goalie Neville Southall added: “Sad news, RIP Andy Goram. Great goalie. Top guy.”

Fans also joined the players in mourning the news. @___thefamous: “Lost too many recently. Spectacular talent.”

David Aithison tweeted, @Bullet15511: “RIP The Goalie. My first footballing hero, always wanted to be Andy Goram when I grew up. I became a GK but no where near the greatest GK of our generation. Another hero lost so young.”

Danielle Cormack, @CormackDanielle added: “Rest in peace buddy! Fly high and save the goals in the sky.”

Rangers SLO Greig Marshall also tweeted: “So tragic. A true legend of our football club.”

@bazgoose: “If it wasn’t for Peter Schmeichel or Oliver Kahn at a point in Andy Goram’s career he would have been the best goalkeeper on the planet he was that good.”

Goram’s former clubs also paid tribute, as did their fans.

@NPMCFC1: “Had early memories of going to Boundary Park and singing Andy Goram’s name. #RIPAndyGoram taken far too young.”

Rangers’ lengthy website announcement heralded his contribution over seven years at Ibrox while Hibs, his first Scottish club wrote: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Goram following a short battle with cancer.”

Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton and Motherwell both tweeted tributes, @acciesfc: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of goalkeeping great Andy Goram. Andy was our ‘keeper in the opening league match at NDP in August 2001 v Queen of the South. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The Steelmen added: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former captain Andy Goram. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Andy’s family and close friends at this very sad time.”

Ayr United wrote: “The club are saddened by the news that Andy Goram has passed away at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer. He spent a short time at Somerset Park as our goalkeeping coach in 2014.”

Cricket Scotland also added: “We are saddened to hear the passing of Scotland football and cricket legend Andy Goram.”