West Ham 'could sign Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos for £5m' claims source

West Ham were this week linked with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, with reports crediting the Hammers and Crystal Palace with a "tentative interest" in the Colombian forward.

The former HJK Helsinki striker was valued at £20 million by the Ibrox side last season, when a host of clubs including Leicester and Newcastle were credited with an interest.

But speaking on a West Ham podcast earlier this week, an individual close to the club claimed that Morelos could be available for a bargain fee.

During the segment on the West Ham Way podcast, broadcast on Phoenix FM, someone going by the name EXWHUEmployee reckoned the Hammers would only have to offer between £4 million and £5 million to secure the striker's services.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have already shelled out £45 million for French striker Sebastien Haller, and also have Javier Hernandez as an option up front, but the source seems to believe Morelos represents an affordable third option in attack for the Hammers.