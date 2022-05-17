While the mercury in Glasgow over the next couple of days will hit 18C at its height, Rangers will be hit by temperatures of 30C when they take to the field at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville for the 9pm kick-off time (8pm back in Scotland).

There will be a gentle easterly breeze of around 8mph – certainly not enough to take the heat off both sets of players – with humidity of 32 per cent in the Andalusian capital.

The MET office report that there will be an extremely low chance of precipitation on the night – less than 2 per cent – so the pitch will need watered substantially in the next 24 hours.

The weather will be hot for Rangers when they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Visibility for the match is reported as good.

Due to the conditions, a water break midway through the first half will be scheduled, with the heat tested the fitness and stamina of both sets of players.

For the thousands of supporters who have converged on Seville and the surrounding cities, let’s hope they have packed their sunscreen – wall-to-wall sunshine is expected, with temperatures soaring to 35C in the midday sun.