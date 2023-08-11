Furthermore, the Ibrox boss insists that any further business is not dependent on players leaving the club. A new goalkeeper, full-back, right-sided centre-half, two central midfielders and four forwards have been added to the squad during a radical summer overhaul and the most pressing position, at this point, appears to be the left side of defence. Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz are yet to play this season and Beale has been linked with two centre-backs, Harry Souttar of Leicester and Millwall’s Jake Cooper.

“There’s a lot of speculation about it,” said Beale on the topic of another defender entering the building. “The two players who are not fit at the moment, Ben and Ridvan, will return to training this week. Dujon Sterling has looked like a steam train in training but it’s about looking for that moment. I want some consistency in the team right now. I think that will benefit everyone, a little bit of consistency, so you are only rotating through tiredness or injury at the moment. But look, it’s an area we may look to do something. We’re speaking to different players. But at this moment in time I’ve got to make sure it makes us stronger. The options I’m looking at, their teams don’t want to lose them either.”

Beale also hinted at the potential of another forward, even if Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima have been brought in. “If you look at the forward areas, we lost Malik [Tillman], Antonio [Colak], [Alfredo] Morelos, [Ryan] Kent and Fashion Sakala,” continued the Englishman. “We’ve lost five and brought four in. You’re hoping Kemar or Tom Lawrence will make a massive impact this year, that they weren’t able to do last year. The one area we’re probably a little bit light is someone like a Ryan Kent. Whether we’ll get there between now and the end of the window, or do we find that within our squad, time will tell. But I believe this team and these players will come good. It’s got a different look to it. It’s got a different feel to it. We’ve got to allow that to play out.”

Beale, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match at home to Livingston, was asked whether players needed to leave before new ones could come in. “No,” was the firm answer, even if forward Scott Wright will remain at the club after turning down a move to Turkish outfit Pendlikspor. “It’s clear Glen Kamara is the player who’s definitely going to move on in this window,” continued Beale. “If that goes, then we’re not far off from where we want to be in terms of close to breaking even on our net spend, which does give us the right opportunity. But it’s got to be the right player. We’ve brought in nine in one window and brought in two in January.