'We lost, didn’t perform & it hurts' - Rangers coach takes to social media to respond fans over tactical disagreement after Hearts loss

Rangers coach Michael Beale has responded to fans on social media after a disagreement over the team's formation.

The discussion followed the club's 2-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday which left the Ibrox side five points behind rivals Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership title race.

Michael Beale (second from the left) talked tactics on Twitter. Picture: SNS

Supporters were debating the formation which Rangers have played this season under Steven Gerrard.

Since towards the end of last season, the Ibrox boss has largely played a 4-3-2-1 with the two supporting attacking players tucked in to support the central striker.

However, some fans felt the team don't play with No.10s.

Beale, who arrived as first team coach with Gerrard, gave fans a brief insight into the formation.

He tweeted: "I’ll answer this as I’m continuously copied in. We have played with two 10s in every game this season. There free, like no10s in any system to overload certain areas. Systems are not as important as the players within them. We lost, didn’t perform & it hurts, we move on ASAP."

Beale, who previously worked at Liverpool and Brazilian giants Sao Paulo, often watches games from the stand to provide a different viewpoint to the coaches on the touchline. He is heavily involved in the shaping of the team under Gerrard.