'We'll do everything we can to support Scotland' - Steven Gerrard says Rangers will move fixtures to help national team's Euro 2020 push

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers will be willing to move fixtures if it helps Scotland realise their Euro 2020 dream.

National team boss Steve Clarke has already urged the governing bodies to "do all they can" to help his team by ensuring there are no fixtures before their semi-final clash in March 2020.

And Rangers manager Gerrard says the Ibrox club will not stand in their way.

"I represent this club in this country so for me I give it the support I need to give it. I certainly won't be standing in the way," he said.

"But we don't make those decisions. Ultimately it will be down to the SFA and stuff.

"We'll go with the flow and if it means us skipping a game or adjusting a game we'll do everything we can to support (Scotland). That's what you've got to do."

Gerrard was pleased to see his squad's international representatives return unscathed this week ahead of Sunday's clash at Hamilton.

He said: "We've had some luck in that department. Everyone is fine and we've got a fully fit squad.

"Jordan Jones has joined us the last couple of days. We're just waiting for Alfredo Morelos to return, which should be tomorrow."