'We did not miscalculate anything' - HMRC clarify Rangers' tax bill position on Twitter

HM Revenue & Customs sent a tweet late on Thursday night stating they "did not miscalculate anything" regarding Rangers' tax bill which ultimately led to their liquidation.

The Times had reported that the taxman made a mistake with the amount they claimed from the Ibrox club for their use of EBTs in the 2000s when under the ownership of Sir David Murray.

The story claimed Rangers would have £50million wiped from their tax bill.

It had prompted the club's former chairman John McClelland to suggest that a £20milllion rather than £70million bill was much more manageable for potential investors and could have prevented Rangers from going bust and seeking re-entry back into the Scottish leagues.

He said: “At the time of the sale of the club in 2011, had the tax claim been at the level now being reported then, in my opinion, the outcome would have been different.

“I believe there would certainly have been a much higher level of interest in acquiring it and therefore more potential buyers.”

However, HMRC took to Twitter to dispute the reported mistake.

The official account of the HMRC press office posted: "As widely reported today and to clarify: HMRC won against Rangers’ tax avoidance in the Supreme Court, and did not miscalculate anything."