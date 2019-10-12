WATCH: Steven Gerrard makes cameo appearance for Rangers during legends game

Rangers manager swapped the dugout for the pitch at Ibrox on Saturday as he turned out for both the home side and visitors Liverpool during a legends match.

The former midfielder started the game for Liverpool in his traditional number eight jersey but would finish the match in a blue top, coming on for the last 10 minutes.

Liverpool ultimately won the friendly match 3-2, with all five goals scored in the first half.

Kris Boyd and Peter Lovenkrands scored for the hosts, while Luis Garcia, Patrick Berger and Emile Heskey netted for the English team.