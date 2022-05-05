WATCH: RB Leipzig arrive to loud Ibrox reception for Europa League semi-final

Domenico Tedesco and his team are 1-0 up from the first leg in Germany when Angelino’s 85th minute volley gave the Bundesliga side an advantage to carry to Glasgow.

Rangers, and a sold-out Ibrox, are attempting to overturn that late strike and book a place in Seville for the final on May 18.

However they must do so without striker Kemal Roofe who has been unable to shake off his knee injury in time to feature. Aaron Ramsey, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s other injury doubt has made the bench.

Rangers are hosting RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final 2nd leg (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers field the same side to that which started in the RB Arena last week in a bid to return to their first European final since 2008.