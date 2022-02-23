Rangers beating Dortmund would be a mixed blessing and Celtic should chuck it in Norway - Scotsman Football Show

Rangers are 4-2 up on Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League play-off tie ahead of Thursday’s second leg at Ibrox after a stunning performance in the Westfalenstadion which ranks among their greatest ever European results.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side still face a difficult task to get through the tie as the Bundesliga giants issued a stark reminder of their capabilities by following up their humiliation against the Scottish champions with a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a boost to Rangers, their opponents travel to Glasgow without star striker Erling Haaland, who also missed last week’s first leg.

Rangers players celebrate last week's famous win over Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic meanwhile must overturn a 3-1 deficit if they are to progress past Bodo/Glimt in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, specialist football writer Andrew Smith joins deputy sports editor Matthew Elder to discuss the two ties in detail, looking at why Rangers beating Dortmund might be a mixed blessing, and why Celtic might not be too disappointed if they suffer an exit in Norway.