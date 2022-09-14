Watch Rangers' tribute to the Queen: National anthem rendition, huge tifo, impeccable silence

Despite UEFA’s refusal to grant the club permission to play God Save the King, the governing body's reluctance wasn’t going to stop the 50,000 crowd from exerting their vocal chords pre-match as part of a three-pronged tribute.

You could hear a penny drop within Ibrox in the minute either side of Spanish referee Antonio Mateu’s first and second whistle as players, management and supporters fell silent following the passing of the Queen.

Beforehand a huge Union flag with a portrait of the Queen tfio was unfurled in the Broomloan Stand by the Union Bears.

Supporters had been encouraged by the club to be in their seat by 7.50pm for the tribute.

UEFA did make the decision to do away with the famous Champions League anthem.

