Watch Rangers fans unveil stunning tifo before Ibrox roof raised when teams enter pitch

There were plenty of coloured cards sat on empty seats two hours before kick-off for Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final second leg against Braga, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first match in Portugal.

The Ibrox crowd knew they had a pivotal part to play in helping their team make a fast start against Braga and as the two starting XIs emerged onto the pitch, they were greeted with a red, blue and white tifo with a banner that read “Make us dream”. Above the words were a large picture of the Europa League trophy that spanned both tiers of the stand behind the goal.

The Rangers fans made an almighty din as the players entered the field of play, which only got louder when James Tavernier opened the scoring after just 77 seconds to level the tie 1-1 on aggregate.

The Rangers fans' tifo display before the match against Braga.