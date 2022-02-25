How Rangers copied Sheffield Utd tactic, why Celtic prioritised Hibs, Scotland v Ukraine latest - Scotsman Football Show

Saturday’s fixtures also carry plenty of intrigue with a sell-out crowd expected at Pittodrie for Jim Goodwin’s first home match in charge against Dundee United, which will also see Alex Ferguson in attendance for his statue unvieling.

Stephen Robinson takes charge of St Mirren for the first time as they host a third-placed Hearts side keen to get back to winning ways after a recent form slump.

James Tavernier celebrates after scoring his penalty in the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox that sealed an aggregate 6-4 victory in the Europa League play-off round. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Mark McGhee’s first home match as Dundee manager is against Livingston at Dens Park, while all eyes will be on the relegation six-pointer in Dingwall as Ross County host St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, on the international front, the crisis in Ukraine continues to cast doubt over Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final due to take place at Hampden Park on March 24. The match is still scheduled to go ahead as planned for now but UEFA is monitoring the situation.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss the latest on Scotland v Ukraine, how Rangers Euro heroics included a Sheffield United tactic, the Europa League last 16 draw, and why Celtic prioritised their trip to Hibs by resting key players against Bodo/Glimt.