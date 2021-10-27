Tributes had been paid since the 73-year-old’s death was announced on Tuesday morning, with wreaths and floral tributes laid outside the ground, which fell into solemn silence ahead of kick-off.
As Rangers and Aberdeen players gathered at the centre circle at the ground where Smith delivered 13 league titles as assistant manager and then two spells as manager, a large black banner was displayed by fans in the Broomloan end of the stadium with the manager’s name surrounding the club crest, accompanied by other displays of his silverware haul and the words ‘For Deeds Done, and Glories Won. Thank You’.
An emotional chant of ‘Walter Smith’s Blue and White Army’ followed ahead of kick off.
Craig Moore, who joined Rangers during Smith’s first spell as manager and Kevin Thomson, a signing in his second, paid their tributes to their former manager on Rangers TV.