Watch as impressive former Celtic starlet Ben Doak enjoys scoring for Liverpool against Rangers in UEFA Youth League

Ben Doak of Liverpool celebrates scoring the second goal at AXA Training Centre against Rangers.

Scotland Under-21 internationalist Doak, who is just 16 years of age, was signed by the Reds during the summer and is part of the English Premier League club’s under-19 set-up.

Doak, who plays predominantly as a right winger, is regarded as one of Scotland’s brightest prospects and he contributed to a comfortable victory for Barry Lewtas’ boys with an impressive performance.

Liverpool went ahead on 23 minutes thanks to a goal from Oakley Cannonier and three minutes later, Doak was on hand to tap home a rebound from close range, celebrating with a knee slide against his old Glasgow rivals.

The hosts made sure of the points when Jarell Quansah netted on 54 minutes at the Liverpool Academy. Left-back Luke Chambers added a fourth in stoppage time before Rangers grabbed a consolation with the last kick of the game through Connor Young.