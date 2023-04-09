'Waste of time' - Kris Boyd lets rip as Rangers contact SFA over Celtic decision

Kris Boyd has told Rangers they are wasting their time by writing to the SFA over the decision to disallow Alfredo Morelos' goal in their 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park.

Morelos thought he had opened the scoring when he turned home a Borna Barisic corner only for referee Kevin Clancy to award a free-kick to Celtic for a nudge on Alistair Johnston as the pair grappled in the box. The decision was upheld by VAR official Nick Walsh who determined that there no clear and obvious error had been made.

Post-match, Rangers manager Michael Beale said: "I thought the minimum we deserved was a draw and I'm disappointed with one or two decisions from the VAR officials. If you look at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal, why is their guy not trying to play the ball? Only Alfredo is trying to play the ball. They both have a hold of each other but Alfredo's number is twisted around his back. I think it's a goal. It's a soft one."

Former Rangers striker Boyd, however, sees no point in his former club seeking an explanation from the governing body. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "I don’t know what for. What are they going to write back? Why waste the time. Move on to the next game. We all had our say yesterday.

Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence after his goal is disallowed for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)