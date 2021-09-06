'Wasn't easy': Rangers striker Cedric Itten reflects on season in Scotland and Ibrox opportunities

The Swiss international made 41 appearances for Rangers, a commendable total after 56 games in all competitions and a title-winning season. However scratch under the surface and only 10 were starts with an accumulated 784 minutes in all competitions.

The forward has moved to the Bundesliga for more game-time after joining Greuther Firth on loan and believes he benefited from the move to Scotland from St Gallen, but his season is tinged with regret.

Speaking to Kicker and quoted by commentator Derek Rae, he said: “I wish I could have played more there but we had a big squad that was largely together for three years without notable departures. It wasn’t easy to play yourself into the side.”

Itten did manage to score six times in those 41 appearances including vital strikes during the unbeaten sequence against Motherwell and Lech Poznan.

The 24-year-old also took positives and added: “I benefitted from being in a new country and from a different type of football. Steven Gerrard is definitely a big personality, very well equipped tactically and I was able to learn a lot.”

Itten hinted he had unfinished business at Ibrox when he sealed his deadline day move to Germany, signing off a message back to the Rangers support with “see you soon” after his season-long loan was confirmed.

