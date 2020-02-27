Was Rangers star the man in the spotlight as scouts from 25 clubs took in Braga clash?

Scouts from 25 European clubs were present for Rangers' Europa League victory over Braga at the Estádio Municipal last night.





According to The Sun, representatives from clubs in England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy took in the last-32 clash which the Gers won courtesy of Ryan Kent's second-half strike, handing them a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Among the clubs represented were Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester United and Southampton while several French teams including Bordeaux, Nice and Montpellier also sent scouts to the match.

Plenty of talent was on display although Alfredo Morelos - who has been linked with several of the clubs present - was missing through suspension.

Numerous Rangers players have been linked with moves away in the last 12-18 months with Glen Kamara, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Morelos among those attracting interest from elsewhere.

On the home side, Braga forward Francisco Trincao will join Barcelona in the summer and with the Archbishops currently lying third in the Primeira Liga behind Benfica and Porto and going well under manager Ruben Amorim, it's more than likely that some scouts were running the rule over home players.

However, the Twitter account Scouts in Attendance, which shares information on which players are being watched by which clubs, has suggested that on-loan attacker Ianis Hagi may have been on Brighton's radar.

The Seagulls sent a representative to the match in Portugal, with the person behind the Scouts in Attendance account writing: "I'm sure there were a few of the 25 clubs watching 21-year-old Ianis Hagi but Brighton have two Romanians already [Florin Andone and Tudor Baluta, currently on loan at Galatasaray and ADO Den Haag respectively] and signed Hagi's friend Baluta from his father's club Viitorul last year..."

However, the Ibrox side have an exclusive option to buy the Romanian international, currently attached to Belgian side Gent, which could make things interesting.