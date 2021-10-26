Walter Smith: Tributes pour in for 'embodiment' of Rangers and a Scottish great from around world football

Rangers legend Walter Smith has died aged 73. Picture: SNS

Former players, fans, politicians and personalities and stars from around Scotland and world football have expressed their sadness at the passing of a Scottish football great.

@dajrobbo1968: “Devastated to hear “the gaffer” has passed away. A real gentleman and a true legend. The best and most honest manager I ever played for. He was simply the best. Our thoughts are with Ethel and his family at this sad time.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@murdomacleod06: “So sad to hear the passing of Walter. A gentleman and a dear friend. Thoughts are with Ethel and the family.”

Smith is a Rangers and Scottish football legend. Picture: SNS

@CraigMoore_18: “Such a sad day. Walter was a great man who gave me my opportunity as a professional and will never be forgotten. My thoughts are now with his family. RIP Walter”

@kennethdalglish: “Marina and my heartfelt sympathies are with Walter’s wife Ethel & his boys. Though we were on opposing sides on the pitch, he was a real footballing friend off of it. He was respected by all and one of the few able to transcend rivalries. Today we have lost a truly great man. RIP”

@HSV_English: “A very sad day for our friends at Rangers and in Scotland. We would like to send our deepest condolences and thoughts to the club, the Smith family & friends. A legend of the game that won’t be forgotten”

@alstra78: “The absolute embodiment of the club. Respectful, driven and a true gentleman. Thanks for the amazing memories. How lucky were we to grow up in an era with a genuine legend at the helm?”

@marshalldave38: “Utterly heartbroken, as I’m sure we all are. He was the best, a legend, the embodiment of everything good about Rangers and everything that makes you proud to be a Rangers supporter.”

@KThomsonAcademy: “Unbelievable man, best there was, gutted to hear this sad news, RIP gaffer”

@ScottishFA: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former Scotland national coach, and one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history, Walter Smith. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with his friends and family at this time.”

@MarkWarburton9: “Devastating news to hear of the sad passing of Walter Smith. A man who was always on hand to help with advice and support. My thoughts and condolences are with his family at this most difficult time.”

@Sports_EmmaD: “Absolutely devastated to hear of Walter’s passing. A wonderful man. My thoughts with Ethel, Neil, Steven and family.”

@Alan_Burrows: “A really, really sad day. A Scottish football icon, of that there is no doubt. My thoughts and the condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with the entire Smith family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Walter.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Not just a Rangers legend, but a Scottish football great. R.I.P.”

@JordanC1107: “Gutting news that Walter Smith has passed away, aged 73. A behemoth of Scottish football who won 21 honours, 10 of them league titles, as Rangers manager across two spells. He was the father figure of modern day Rangers. A deeply wounding loss.”

@MrJonSutherland: “Absolutely devastating news. A true giant of our game.”

@BarryAnderson_: “Walter Smith will be remembered as one of the greatest. Led Rangers to nine in a row, UEFA Cup final & was one goal away from the 1993 CL final. Also a fine Scotland manager who restored pride after Berti Vogts era, plus he helped Dundee Utd win the league as assistant. Legend.”

@DannyDenholm: “Scottish football royalty, absolute colossus. RIP Walter.”

@JeanJohansson: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Walter Smith, a gentleman and a Legend. If it wasn’t for Walter I would have never met JJ. Such a lovely man and outstanding Manager. I’m thinking of his family today.”

@dougiewright27: “The most iconic Rangers manager in a generation. Sad day.”

@OldRangersVideo: “So so sad to hear the news of Walter Smith's passing, a true Rangers Legend and a man loved and respected by all who knew him. Thoughts are with his wife, sons and family at this time.”

@ArabArchiveDUFC: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Scottish Football legend Walter Smith. As assistant to manager Jim McLean, he will forever be remembered at Tannadice for playing a massive role in the most successful years of Dundee United's history.”

@andrewrobertso5: “Thoughts, prayers and condolences with Walter Smith’s family and loved ones today. Heartbreaking to lose another great of Scottish football. A man of wisdom, dignity and integrity whose legacy will live on. May he rest in peace”

@pieandbov: “Very sad news. Walter Smith was an incredible manager and coach with an encyclopedic knowledge of the game. Seemed to have a very dry sense of humour too. The tunnel interview with Chick Young and Archie Knox was an all time classic. RIP Walter.”

@tonyvidmar: “RIP Walter, very sad to hear of the news.condolences to his family..he brought me to to the club which I’ll never forget him for that, true gentleman

@ewencameronruns: “Thanks for all you did for us and for the incredible memories. You will always be The Gaffer. We will never forget, nor take for granted your love for our club and the effort you invested. Our success was your success. Rest easy Sir Walter”

@chris_kammy: “Legend & one of the nicest you could wish to meet RIP Walter"

@NicolaSturgeon: “Very sad to hear of the death of former Rangers and Scotland manager, Walter Smith - he was a true football great. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across the world of football.”

@Douglas4Moray: “Walter was a giant of Scottish football and a true gentleman. He was widely respected, no matter what team you support. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

@UEFA: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Walter Smith. Our thoughts are with all his friends and family.”