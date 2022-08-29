'Vive la VAR' - Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack in 'nothing to see here' Rangers ref controversy quip

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whistler, having already booked James Sands, failed to penalise the American for bringing Staggies forward Jordy Hiwula down for the second time after he got the better of the Gers star and was set to run through on goal.

County boss Malky Mackay was left miffed with the score 0-0 at the time of the incident.

“He’d been booked but it’s inexplicable how it’s not a straight red, never mind a booking which would take him off," he said. “They took him off at half time which shows what they think. I can’t see how anyone who sees it on TV will think differently. The dynamics of the game changes if he goes off.”

Aberdeen chief Cormack had his say with a quip on Twitter as he shared a clip from a random kids football game where a player was running towards goal with the ball before being cynically chopped down.

He Tweeted: “Couldn’t resist this cracking video from the cinch Under-8s, allegedly. Counter-attack in full view of the referee but… nothing to [see] here so play on! Just another week in the cinch, the most authentic league in the world. Vive la cinch & Vive la VAR, aka @BBCSportscene!”

VAR won’t be introduced into the Scottish Premiership until later in the season and not before Aberdeen and Rangers meet for the first time next month at Pittodrie.