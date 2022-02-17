Giovanni van Bronckhorst reacts to famous Rangers win in Dortmund and makes own personal away-tie admission

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst applauds his players during the win over Dortmund.

However, the Dutchman cautioned against thinking the play-off tie is done, saying that it will only remain a landmark victory if Rangers can complete the job in the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday and advance to the last 16.

A penalty from James Tavernier, strikes from Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram and an own goal from Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed Rangers to overcome their Bundesliga opponents, who replied via Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro, with latter’s 82nd-minute effort from outside the penalty box giving the Germans more hope when they travel to Glasgow.

Van Bronckhorst was proud of his team’s performance at Signal Iduna Park and singled out his midfield duo of Ryan Jack and Lundstram for praise, with both players dominating.

"It’s a very good result against a big team in Europe,” said Van Bronckhorst. “We wanted to take a good result back to Glasgow, to get a good game next week and we achieved that with a two-goal difference.

"I’m really proud of the performance the players have showed, but we also know we are halfway there.

"We have had many games where I’ve been happy with the performance – the game against Sparta Prague, for example – but obviously I am more than happy. We played against a quality side and got a good result.

“It’s very difficult to get an away win in Europe – I think it’s the first time that’s happened to me as a manager. It’s a great night, but only a great night if we get through the tie. We worked hard and deserved the win.

"We worked hard to get the right game-plan. We knew they were conceding a lot of goals lately. We had a lot of meetings and prepared tactically to get the right result.”

On the displays of Jack and Lundstram, Van Bronckhorst added: "I’m really happy to have Ryan back in the team, and you see the impact John had defensively and offensively. I think those two put in great performances – our midfield was excellent.”

Captain Tavernier got Rangers up and running with a penalty on 38 minutes and he also cautioned against thinking the job is done against the Germans, who are likely to have injured striker Erling Haaland back for the return leg.

"We're really happy with the result," Tavernier said. "We know it's only halfway there, so we can take the positives out of tonight.

"Obviously we're a little disappointed to concede the two goals, because we put ourselves in a really good position but overall we controlled them the best we can and limited their chances.

"I thought we were really effective on the break and got the goals.”

Rangers’ penalty was awarded by the video assistant referee following a handball by Zagadou and Tavernier admitted he never flinched when it came to picking his spot.

"I didn't obviously see the penalty, the handball, but that's the benefit of having VAR,” he added.

"I was waiting for the VAR because obviously when the referee pulls it you normally think something's going to happen.