Goals from Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala saw Rangers claim a convincing success at Dens Park and book their slot in Monday night’s semi-final draw.

Van Bronckhorst was delighted with his team’s approach to the contest amid a hectic schedule which sees them travel to Serbia this week for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

“I said to the players we need to show our energy and drive to go all the way (in this tournament),” said van Bronckhorst.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during his team's Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It’s been a while since we won the cup and that’s our aim. We had parked Europe and we had to show from the first minute that we came here to be in the next round.

“We had to show we were able to do anything that it takes. If you come here with just 80 per cent, then you will have a very hard game.

“But we have shown everyone that we wanted to leave here with the semi-final ticket in our pocket.

“The important thing is to be in the semi-final at Hampden and we have done that. We started well and when you do that, on the right foot with a lot of energy and power, then you can win the game quite early.

“We did that and we played well from the start and we scored an important early goal. We didn’t have any slip ups and mentally we were very focused.

“From the first minute we knew we had to drive to make sure we were in the semi-final.”

The only note of concern for Rangers came when Ryan Kent limped off the pitch when he was replaced by Amad Diallo after 67 minutes but van Bronckhorst played down fears of a significant injury for the winger.

“He’s fine,” said van Bronckhorst. “I think he just had a bruise. I don’t think it’s anything special. I wanted to take him off just before it happened. But he’s okay.”

