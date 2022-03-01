Aaron Ramsey: Doubts grow over Rangers marquee signing after latest injury update

The Welsh international midfielder has managed just 94 minutes of football for the Scottish champions since his high profile arrival on loan from Juventus on the final day of the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old’s only starting appearance so far saw him play for just over an hour in the Scottish Cup tie at League 2 side Annan Athletic last month, while he has also made three late substitute outings in games against Hearts, Hibs and Borussia Dortmund.

Ramsey has been absent from the Rangers squad for their last three games with an unspecified issue and van Bronckhorst confirmed he will be missing again when they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

Aaron Ramsey's only starting appearance for Rangers so far came in a Scottish Cup tie at Annan Athletic on February 12. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

With just 10 rounds of fixtures remaining in a title race which currently sees Rangers three points behind Celtic at the top of the Premiership table, time is running out for Ramsey to make a significant impact on the Ibrox side’s fortunes before the end of the season.

"I don't have a clear timeline (on Aaron),” said van Bronckhorst. “Hopefully, he can join the team very soon. He’s already working on the pitch again so hopefully in the near future we can welcome him back in the squad.

"Of course we wanted Aaron to be involved more than he is now but the most disappointed is Aaron himself. But that’s football. You almost never get the ideal scenario as a coach.

"Only in an ideal world. You always have things that will happen every week due to circumstances. You just have to make sure you handle the situations well for the players and for us as a team in general and just move forward. Hopefully Aaron and all the other players who cannot be involved tomorrow can be with the team soon.”

Also missing for the trip to Perth are defender Filip Helander, midfielders Steven Davis and Ryan Jack and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. Of that quartet, van Bronckhorst expects both Helander and Jack to be available again for Saturday’s game against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

