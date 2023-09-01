All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Grant Shapps appointed Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resigns
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

'Unless any late phone-calls' - Michael Beale reveals Rangers deadline day signing stance and updates on Borna Barisic

Michael Beale does not expect Rangers to make any more signings ahead of the midnight transfer deadline after declaring himself happy with his squad.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
 Comment
Rangers manager Michael Beale is not anticipating any deadline day arrivals. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Rangers manager Michael Beale is not anticipating any deadline day arrivals. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is not anticipating any deadline day arrivals. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Ibrox club have recruited nine new players in the summer, spending around £13m in the process, after parting company with a number of first-team regulars at the end of last season in a major overhaul of the playing squad.

The sale of Glen Kamara to Leeds United this week for a reported £5m fee had led to speculation over a possible late swoop for one final new arrival – with Leicester City defender Harry Souttar linked with a loan move – however Beale has confirmed that no further deals are likely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We recruited early in the window,” he said. “There might be a loan for a younger member of the squad but unless any late phone-calls [we’re] not expecting movement.

“The squad is looking healthy and the average age has been lowered. We are happy with the squad. The squad is well-balanced and we have a lot to prove as players and for me as a coach."

Beale was speaking ahead of the first Old Firm fixture of the season against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday and confirmed that Borna Barisic will be fit to play after coming off with an injury during the 5-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League play-off second leg on Wednesday. However, Kieran Dowell is a doubt due to a know issue.

"This is a game players sign to play in, I have no issue with players being ready for this one,” Beale added.

Addressing the heavy loss in Eindhoven, the Rangers boss added: “As a club of our size we should never accept results like midweek. We apologise to the fans for the margin of the result, it is not nice and we wanted to take our fans back to the Champions League.

“It is important we show a big response as a club on Sunday. It is a big opportunity. Both teams have made changes to the squad, we have replaced a lot fo key players, it is important we now deliver.

"These games are vitally important. There will be lots of twists and turns this season but we know the importance of these games to this squad and the fans.”

Related topics:Borna BarisicIbroxChampions LeagueGlen KamaraLeeds UnitedLeicester City
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.