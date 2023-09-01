Michael Beale does not expect Rangers to make any more signings ahead of the midnight transfer deadline after declaring himself happy with his squad.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is not anticipating any deadline day arrivals. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Ibrox club have recruited nine new players in the summer, spending around £13m in the process, after parting company with a number of first-team regulars at the end of last season in a major overhaul of the playing squad.

The sale of Glen Kamara to Leeds United this week for a reported £5m fee had led to speculation over a possible late swoop for one final new arrival – with Leicester City defender Harry Souttar linked with a loan move – however Beale has confirmed that no further deals are likely.

“We recruited early in the window,” he said. “There might be a loan for a younger member of the squad but unless any late phone-calls [we’re] not expecting movement.

“The squad is looking healthy and the average age has been lowered. We are happy with the squad. The squad is well-balanced and we have a lot to prove as players and for me as a coach."

Beale was speaking ahead of the first Old Firm fixture of the season against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday and confirmed that Borna Barisic will be fit to play after coming off with an injury during the 5-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League play-off second leg on Wednesday. However, Kieran Dowell is a doubt due to a know issue.

"This is a game players sign to play in, I have no issue with players being ready for this one,” Beale added.

Addressing the heavy loss in Eindhoven, the Rangers boss added: “As a club of our size we should never accept results like midweek. We apologise to the fans for the margin of the result, it is not nice and we wanted to take our fans back to the Champions League.

“It is important we show a big response as a club on Sunday. It is a big opportunity. Both teams have made changes to the squad, we have replaced a lot fo key players, it is important we now deliver.