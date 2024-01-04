Union Bears vow to 'unlock full potential' as Rangers unveil new ultras section in major Ibrox revamp

Stadium upgrades and new seating arrangement to be in place from the start of next season

Rangers fan group, the Union Bears, will move to a position behind the goals in the Copland Stand from the start of next season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers have unveiled plans for a major stadium revamp that will see the Union Bears move to a new a dedicated singing section at Ibrox from the start of next season.

The ultras fan group will be relocated from their current location at the bottom left corner of the Broomloan Road end to a prime position in the Copland Front, with around 600 affected season ticket holders set to be rehoused in a new cantilever that will be constructed at the front of the Copland Rear.

The move to the opposite end of the ground for the 2024-25 campaign will see the Union Bears situated behind the goals in what is traditionally the 'Rangers end' and the side the team normally chooses to attack in the second half of matches.

Rangers say the move was made following consultations with supporters as well as feedback from first-team players following an 18-month trial period.

In a statement the club said: "The Ibrox atmosphere is renowned the world over, and the club are committed to enhancing that even further to ensure our famous home remains one of football’s most iconic venues. As part of this, a number of supporters in existing seats will be relocated, and the club are extremely cognisant of the emotional attachment they may have to their place within the stadium.

"Those being displaced will have the first opportunity to renew within the new cantilever, and they will also be automatically offered seats beside their current friendship and family groups, should they be impacted by the changes.

"Supporters who move to the new cantilever section are sure to enjoy the upgrade to these fantastic new seats. Of course, that change may not be the preference of individuals, and in those circumstances, they will have priority for seat moves following season ticket renewal."

In addition, a new disabled section will be added to the rear of the Copland Front, increasing the number of wheelchair accessible spaces to 153 – which Rangers claim is the highest figure in the Scottish Premiership.

The Union Bears welcomed the move in a statement which read: "Following successful trials throughout the last 18 months, we can confirm that the Union Bears will be loacated in the Copland Front next season.

"During these trials we showcased a small glimpse of what benefit this move could have and would like to thank fellow fans for their support during this time.

"We've always believed that the active Rangers fan scene should be at the heart of 'the Rangers end' and anticipate now unlocking the full potential this opportunity gives not only us as a group but the Rangers fan scene as a whole.