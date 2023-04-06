UEFA reveal the £9m difference between what Rangers and Celtic earned in Europe last season

Rangers earned just under £9million more than Celtic in Europe last season thanks to their run to the Europa League final, a UEFA financial report has confirmed.

The governing body has released its annual accounts for the 2021-22 campaign which show the Ibrox club banked £18.1m for reaching the final in Seville which they lost to Eintracht Frankurt on penalties after a 1-1 draw across 90 minutes and extra-time.

Rangers received a £3.15m starting fee, 800k for their coefficient, £2.5m from TV revenue and £2.1m for progressing through the group stages with a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats securing second spot. Further earnings during the knock-out phase amounted to £430k for beating Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round, £1.05m for overcoming Red Star Belgrade in the last 16, £1.5m for defeating Braga in the quarter-finals then £2.45m for their semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

Finishing runners-up landed them another £4m but Frankfurt collected more than £33m for lifting the trophy – £15m more than Rangers took home from the same competition – due to a much more lucrative TV deal on top of the £8m prize money banked for winning for the final.

Rangers players collect their runners-up medals following their defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in last season's Europa League final. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)