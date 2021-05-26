Uefa reject Ondrej Kudela appeal and uphold ten-game ban for racially abusing Rangers star Glen Kamara

Kudela was found to have shouted a racial slur into Kamara's ear during the second half of a 2-0 win for Slavia at Ibrox in the last 16 of the Europa League.
The 34-year-old, who has nine caps for the Czech Republic, would likely have been included in his nation’s squad for the tournament if the ban had been lifted.
European football's governing body said in a statement: "The appeal lodged by Mr. Ondrej Kudela has been dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's (CEDB) decision is confirmed.
"The CEDB had decided to suspend SK Slavia Praha player, Mr. Ondrej Kudela, for the next ten (10) UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour."