'Two or three loan requests' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard gives update on Eros Grezda

Steven Gerrard has revealed winger Eros Grezda is no closer to an Ibrox exit, despite reported interest in the Rangers man from two French clubs.







Ligue 1 pair Brest and Dijon have both been linked with moves for the out-of-favour Albania international, with reports on Saturday suggesting a £1.75 milion move to the newly-promoted Brest was in the offing with the Breton outfit putting a four-year deal on the table.

Eros Grezda has been told he can leave Ibrox but a move is yet to be confirmed

But speaking after Sunday's friendly with Derby, Gerrard suggested that the former Osijek wideman was no closer to leaving Ibrox.

He said: “We’ve had two or three loan requests for Eros but they don’t satisfy what we are looking for at the moment."

Last week, the Light Blues boss had confirmed Grezda wasn't in his plans, adding: "I think he has found the whole game here and demands here tough. There is still a talent there.

"I have no doubt he can go to a league, a team and a manager that might suit his style and be a success."