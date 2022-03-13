What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for Dundee Scottish Cup tie

The Ibrox club are in the midst of a gruelling schedule as they try to balance domestic football with their campaign in the Europa League, with the second leg of their tie against Red Star Belgrade to come on Thursday night.

Rangers do take a 3-0 lead to Serbia next week, which allows them to be fully focused on this match against Mark McGhee’s Dees. Dundee are currently fighting relegation in the cinch Premiership, but have not won the Scottish Cup since 1910 and their fanbase will be desperate to book a date at Hampden.

Match details

Dundee play Rangers at Dens Park this Sunday in the Scottish Cup.

The match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park kicks off at 4pm.

How can I watch the match?

Scottish Cup this season are broadcast by both Premier Sports and BBC Scotland. Premier Sports get the first selections, and have decided to pick this match. The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Is the game on the radio?

Yes, BBC Scotland will have live commentary from Dens Park.